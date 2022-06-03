Atlantic defeats Monarch girls in Hawkeye 10 play

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls collected nine hits, but struggled a bit defensively in a 9-3 Hawkeye 10 Conference softball loss to Atlantic on Wednesday night at Denison.

It was the home opener for Kevin Dau’s D-S club, which fell to 1-2 in Hawkeye 10 play and 2-2 overall on the young season.

Atlantic jumped out to a 9-0 lead after four innings, as the Trojans put together a pair of four-run frames in the first and fourth innings.

D-S scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Kaitlyn Bruhn paced the Monarch hitters by going 3-for-3 with one run scored.

Autumn Nemitz was 2-for-3. Hannah Slater went 1-for-2 with one run. Lauren Bowker went 1-for-3 with a two-run single. Jordyn Linn was 1-for-3 with one RBI, while Kiana Schulz finished 1-for-3 as well.

Freshman Norah Huebert started in the circle for D-S and went three innings. She allowed five runs on six hits, struck out three and walked one.

Cambri Brodersen relieved Huebert and threw four innings, yielding four runs on five hits with one K and three walks.

“We had nine hits with the bottom of the lineup leading the way. We did a better job of putting the ball in play and cutting down our strikeouts, but defensively, we just didn’t execute well tonight,” commented Dau.

“Huebert threw well, but give Atlantic some credit, they’re a good hitting team and they made us work defensively,” added Dau, who stated that Brodersen did a nice job in the circle in relief of his freshman hurler.

“It was good to get Brodersen in there and give Atlantic a different look. She did a nice job and we’re going to need her throughout the season,” Dau said.

JV results

Atlantic won the junior varsity game on Wednesday night by a 13-0 final.

Ashlyn Herrig and Jacy Boyens each went 2-for-2 to lead D-S. Taylor Totten was 1-for-2 with Jordyn Linn going 1-for-3.

Boyens suffered the loss in the circle.