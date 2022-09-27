Atlantic knocks off Monarch girls in three sets

Atlantic hosted Denison-Schleswig in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action on Thursday night with the host Trojans picking up a 25-15, 25-22, 25-15 victory over the Monarchs.

The loss dropped McKenzie Mich’s D-S club to 0-6 in Hawkeye 10 play, 3-15 overall in matches and 9-39 in games played on the season.

Kaylie Baker paced all D-S servers by going 9-of-9 with one ace.

Claire Leinen went 7-of-9 at the service line on the night. Kaitlyn Bruhn was 6-of-6. Addison Inman hit six of her eight serves with one ace, while Whitlee Auen was 6-of-9 with one ace.

Bruhn and Inman each had five kills to lead the Monarchs at the net.

Auen and Gaby Cardenas each had two kills, while Baker and Leinen finished with one apiece.

Baker had a team-high 12 assists.

Anna Wiges led with nine digs. Leinen added five digs. Herrig, Baker and Auen all had four digs. Bruhn finished with two digs as well.

Inman, Auen and Cardenas all had two block assists. Baker added one block assist for the Monarchs.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls won two of three sets at Atlantic.

Atlantic won set one, 25-20, but then D-S rallied to pick up two straight wins 25-21, 15-10.

Quinlan Bygness was the team’s top server after hitting all 12 of her serves with two aces.

Mayah Slater was 9-of-10 at the service line.

Taylor Totten had a team-high four kills.

Jordyn Linn, Samantha Chandler and Zoey Beery all had two kills.

Lauryn Turin led D-S with nine assists and had one solo block.

Elli Heiden paced the Monarchs with 17 digs.

Freshmen results

Atlantic won two consecutive games from the D-S freshmen, winning 25-19 and 25-21.

Emily Gehlsen was the top server for D-S after hitting all nine of her attempts. Kyia Clark was 7-of-8.

Clark led the Monarchs with three kills. Gehlsen and Avery Bock each had two kills. Tanna Petersen finished with one kill.

Clark and Bock each had three assists in setting. Clark also had seven digs with Bock at six.

Belinda Pancho also had three digs.