Atlantic's Engler nearly perfect against Monarch girls in Hawkeye 10

Kiana Schulz, the number five hitter in the lineup for D-S, went 1-for-2 with a one-out single over the second baseman into right field to account for the Monarchs’ lone hit against Engler, who faced only 16 batters all night.

Claire Leinen started in the circle for D-S and took the loss in three and one-third. She gave up nine runs on nine hits, struck out two walked two.

Autumn Nemitz tossed one and two-thirds in relief, as she allowed one run on two hits with one walk.

"Atlantic is a very good softball team. They’ve won 25 games for a reason," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.

"The Engler girl is tough in the circle. She got a lot of first-pitch strikes on us and then was able to mix up her pitches that we had a hard time adjusting to," he added.

"We just can’t strike out 12 times. That’s too many, even against a quality pitcher like Engler."