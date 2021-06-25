Atlantic's Engler nearly perfect against Monarch girls in Hawkeye 10

Six days after handing Atlantic its first Hawkeye 10 Conference softball loss, Denison-Schleswig managed only one hit and struck out 12 times in a 10-0 loss to the Class 3A, seventh-ranked Trojans on Wednesday night at Denison.
D-S, which had won two straight and three of five going in, fell to 10-4 in Hawkeye 10 play and 16-8 overall with the five-inning loss.
The win for Atlantic avenged a 3-2 setback to D-S back on June 17 at Atlantic.
Wednesday’s win kept the Atlantic at the top of the H-10 standings at 14-1, while the Trojans improved to 25-5 overall.
Atlantic pitcher Olivia Engler struck out 12 D-S batters and didn’t suffer a walk in five innings of work.
She actually fanned four D-S batters twice and came within two outs of throwing a perfect game for five innings.
Engler also had a huge night at the plate by going 3-for-4 with two home runs and five runs batted in.
Racing out to a 3-0 lead in its first at bat, Atlantic added three runs in the third, three more in the fourth and another in the fifth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.
Kiana Schulz, the number five hitter in the lineup for D-S, went 1-for-2 with a one-out single over the second baseman into right field to account for the Monarchs’ lone hit against Engler, who faced only 16 batters all night.
Claire Leinen started in the circle for D-S and took the loss in three and one-third. She gave up nine runs on nine hits, struck out two walked two.
Autumn Nemitz tossed one and two-thirds in relief, as she allowed one run on two hits with one walk.
"Atlantic is a very good softball team. They’ve won 25 games for a reason," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.
"The Engler girl is tough in the circle. She got a lot of first-pitch strikes on us and then was able to mix up her pitches that we had a hard time adjusting to," he added.
"We just can’t strike out 12 times. That’s too many, even against a quality pitcher like Engler."
"We knew Atlantic was coming in wanting to send a message. And we wanted to send one right back, but we just didn’t provide any offense and we had a couple of errors that they took advantage of," Dau said.
"Leinen threw well I thought. Atlantic was just on her tonight and they hit the ball all over the field," the Monarch boss remarked.
JV results
Atlantic won the junior varsity game, 13-3, as the Monarchs fell to 4-5 overall after the loss.
Kaylie Beam went 1-for-2 with a double and one run for D-S. Delany Lutz also was 1-for-2 with a double, while Haley Huebert was 1-for-2 with a single.
Chloe Mendenhall was 1-for-2 with one run as well for the Monarchs.