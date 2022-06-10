Audubon defeats IKM-Manning boys at Manilla

Audubon snapped IKM-Manning’s win streak at four games on Tuesday night, as the Wheelers earned a 5-3 Western Iowa Conference baseball victory at Manilla.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 3-4 in WIC play and 5-5 overall.

Down 2-1 after one inning, IKM-Manning plated two runs in the third to take a 3-2 lead

The Wolves would not score again, as the Wheelers scored two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.

Brody Blom went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the hosts. Max Nielsen was 1-for-3 with two runs batted in.

Lane Sams threw five and one-third, allowing five runs with five strikeouts and two walks.