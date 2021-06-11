Audubon girls handle IKM-Manning on softball field

The Audubon Wheelers kept IKM-Manning’s softball team winless on the season after a 13-1 victory in four innings on Monday night at Audubon.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 0-7 in Western Iowa Conference play and overall.

IKM-Manning had four hits in the loss.

Brooke Booth led the way by going 2-for-2 with a pair of singles.

Jessica Christensen was 1-for-2. Carlee Neil also was 1-for-2.