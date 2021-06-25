Audubon hands IKM-Manning boys third straight defeat

Audubon handed the IKM-Manning boys their third straight loss on Tuesday night after a 9-3 Western Iowa Conference baseball victory at Manilla.

The loss for IKM-Manning dropped the Wolves to 3-12 in WIC play and 4-14 overall.

Down 2-1, IKM-Manning plated two runs in the bottom of the second inning for a 3-2 lead, but that would be it for the Wolves, as the Wheelers tallied two runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead for good at 4-3.

Audubon then pushed three runs across in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

For IKM-Manning, Max Nielsen went 2-for-3 with a double and one run batted in. Amos Rasmussen and Conner Richards both were 1-for-3.

Nielsen also threw five innings, allowing seven runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts and one walk.