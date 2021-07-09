Audubon knocks off Boyer Valley girls in Class 1A regional action

Boyer Valley’s 2021 softball season came to an end on Tuesday night after an 11-2 setback in a Class 1A regional first-round game at Audubon.

The loss closed BV’s season at 10-11 overall under third-year head coach Paige Gaskill.

Up 1-0 after one inning, Audubon scored seven runs in the second to take an 8-0 lead. The Wheelers then scored twice in the last of the fourth to make it 10-0.

BV extended the game in the top of the fifth by scoring two runs to make it 10-2. Audubon then scored the game’s final run in its half of the fifth.

BV had six hits in the loss.

Jessica O’Day paced the Lady Bulldogs by going 2-for-2 with one run batted in.

Alexia Miller went 1-for-3 with a double for BV. Kylie Petersen was 1-for-3 with one run.

Maria Puck finished 1-for-2 with one run and Makenzie Dumbaugh wound up 1-for-2 with one RBI.