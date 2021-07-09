 Skip to main content
Audubon knocks off Boyer Valley girls in Class 1A regional action
Boyer Valley’s 2021 softball season came to an end on Tuesday night after an 11-2 setback in a Class 1A regional first-round game at Audubon.

The loss closed BV’s season at 10-11 overall under third-year head coach Paige Gaskill.

Up 1-0 after one inning, Audubon scored seven runs in the second to take an 8-0 lead. The Wheelers then scored twice in the last of the fourth to make it 10-0.

BV extended the game in the top of the fifth by scoring two runs to make it 10-2. Audubon then scored the game’s final run in its half of the fifth.

BV had six hits in the loss.

Jessica O’Day paced the Lady Bulldogs by going 2-for-2 with one run batted in.

Alexia Miller went 1-for-3 with a double for BV. Kylie Petersen was 1-for-3 with one run.

Maria Puck finished 1-for-2 with one run and Makenzie Dumbaugh wound up 1-for-2 with one RBI.

Dumbaugh threw 90 pitches in taking the loss, as she gave up 11 runs on 12 hits with two Ks and no walks.

Tuesday’s game was the final contest for BV seniors Miller and Petersen.

