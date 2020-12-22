Audubon takes two from Boyer Valley squads in non-league matchups

A not-so-strong second quarter was the difference, as Shane Reineke’s club couldn’t recover in an 11-point loss to the Wheelers, which handed BV its initial setback in six games this season.

Audubon led just 9-6 after one quarter, but scored 20 of the 24 points in the second to take a 29-10 lead at halftime.

BV did cut into the lead, outscoring the Wheelers 14-5 in the third to make it 34-24 going into the fourth, but the Bulldogs just couldn’t dig out of the hole.

Drew Volkmann led BV with 11 points to go with six boards.

Jaidan Ten Eyck added 10 points, five boards and two assists.

Trevor Malone had eight points and a team-high nine boards. Gavin Reineke tossed in five points with four boards.

Connor Kenkel also had four points and five boards.

Adam Puck finished with three points and two boards for the Bulldogs, which converted only 5-of-24 tries from three-point range.