Audubon takes two from Boyer Valley squads in non-league matchups

The Boyer Valley basketball teams suffered a pair of nonconference losses on Thursday night at Audubon.
In game one, the Audubon girls outscored BV 38-16 in the second half, as the Wheelers produced a 61-33 victory.
In the nightcap, the BV boys were outscored 20-4 in the second quarter, as the host Wheelers handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season with a 53-42 triumph at home.
Girls’ results
Thursday’s loss was the fourth in a row for Larry Neilsen’s BV squad, which fell to 1-6 overall on the season.
BV trailed by only six at halftime at 23-17, but was outscored 21-8 in the third quarter, as the Wheelers took a 44-25 lead into the fourth.
Talia Burkhart led BV with 11 points and nine rebounds to go with three assists.
Kylie Petersen added eight points. Jaci Petersen had six points and two boards. Leah Cooper chipped in with four points, six boards, four assists and three steals.
Boys’ results
A not-so-strong second quarter was the difference, as Shane Reineke’s club couldn’t recover in an 11-point loss to the Wheelers, which handed BV its initial setback in six games this season.
Audubon led just 9-6 after one quarter, but scored 20 of the 24 points in the second to take a 29-10 lead at halftime.
BV did cut into the lead, outscoring the Wheelers 14-5 in the third to make it 34-24 going into the fourth, but the Bulldogs just couldn’t dig out of the hole.
Drew Volkmann led BV with 11 points to go with six boards.
Jaidan Ten Eyck added 10 points, five boards and two assists.
Trevor Malone had eight points and a team-high nine boards. Gavin Reineke tossed in five points with four boards.
Connor Kenkel also had four points and five boards.
Adam Puck finished with three points and two boards for the Bulldogs, which converted only 5-of-24 tries from three-point range.
Volkmann led the way with three long-range bombs.