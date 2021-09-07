Audubon uses strong third quarter to defeat Boyer Valley

Boyer Valley was outscored 28-6 by Audubon in the third quarter on Friday night, as the Bulldogs suffered a 53-14 loss in the Eight-Man, District 10 opener for both teams at Audubon.
The setback evened BV’s season record at 1-1 overall.
Audubon raced out to a 17-0 halftime lead and led 45-6 after three quarters of play.
BV finished the game with 228 total yards, 183 of which came via the air by Bulldog quarterback Drew Volkmann, who completed 6-of-20 passes with two touchdown throws and one interception on the night.
He threw both TD passes for Trevor Malone with a long of 61 yards.
Malone finished with three receptions for 168 yards and the two scores.
Carsan Wood also had one catch for seven yards.
BV had a tough night running the ball, as the Wheelers limited the Bulldogs to only 45 yards on the ground.
Volkmann led the way with nine carries for 21 yards. Owen Garside also had three rushes for 13 yards.
Defensively for BV, Wood had 8.5 tackles with five solos. Robert Gross also had five solos and 8.5 tackles in all.
Robert Brasel finished with five tackles, including three solos.
Audubon finished with 409 total yards, including 329 yards rushing.
Wheeler quarterback Gavin Smith ran the ball 15 times for 116 yards with two touchdowns.
Smith was 6-of-8 in the passing department for 80 yards with one scoring pass as well.
Carter Andreasen also had nine carries for 133 yards with three rushing TDs to his credit.
The BV boys will return to action this Friday night, as the Bulldogs will host Coon Rapids-Bayard in its 2021 home opener and District 10 matchup at Dunlap.