Audubon uses strong third quarter to defeat Boyer Valley

Boyer Valley was outscored 28-6 by Audubon in the third quarter on Friday night, as the Bulldogs suffered a 53-14 loss in the Eight-Man, District 10 opener for both teams at Audubon.

The setback evened BV’s season record at 1-1 overall.

Audubon raced out to a 17-0 halftime lead and led 45-6 after three quarters of play.

BV finished the game with 228 total yards, 183 of which came via the air by Bulldog quarterback Drew Volkmann, who completed 6-of-20 passes with two touchdown throws and one interception on the night.

He threw both TD passes for Trevor Malone with a long of 61 yards.

Malone finished with three receptions for 168 yards and the two scores.

Carsan Wood also had one catch for seven yards.

BV had a tough night running the ball, as the Wheelers limited the Bulldogs to only 45 yards on the ground.

Volkmann led the way with nine carries for 21 yards. Owen Garside also had three rushes for 13 yards.