Audubon's Smith leads Wheelers in victory over Bulldogs

Audubon’s Gavin Smith accounted for seven touchdowns on Friday night, as the Wheelers posted a 30-point first quarter en route to a lopsided 80-0 victory over Boyer Valley in Eight-Man, District 8 football action at Dunlap.

The loss in BV’s homecoming game was the third in a row for the Bulldogs, which fell to 1-3 in District 8 and overall.

Audubon, ranked second in the state by the Associated Press, improved to 4-0 in District 8 and overall with the win.

Audubon added 28 points in the second quarter for a 58-0 lead at halftime. The Wheelers then put 22 more points on the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Audubon had 390 total yards, including 262 rushing and 128 passing.

Smith threw for all 128 passing yards with three touchdown passes. He also ran for a 138 yards and scored three TDS and intercepted three passes returning one for a score.

BV finished with 172 total yards, including 155 through the air.