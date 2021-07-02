B-V girls fall at Woodbine in six innings

The Boyer Valley girls lost 10-0 in six innings at Woodbine on Wednesday night.

It was the third straight setback for BV, which fell to 7-8 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 9-10 overall.

BV had defeated Woodbine by a 4-1 back on June 9 at Dow City.

The host Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, adding two in the fifth and four more in the sixth to win by the 10-run rule.

BV managed just one hit off Woodbine pitcher Charlie Pryor, who struck out eight Lady Bulldog batters.

Leah Cooper had BV’s lone hit, as she went 1-for-3 with a single.