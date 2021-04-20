Barrios nets three goals in Monarch soccer win at Creston

Eden Barrios recorded a hat trick with three goals on Thursday night, as the Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ soccer team earned a 5-3 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory at Creston.
The win moved D-S to 2-0 overall on the young season.
On the night, D-S outshot Creston 25-8, including 14-7 in shots on goal.
Barrios put D-S up 1-0 with 37.28 left in the first half, as he scored his second goal of the season from 15 yards out with the assists going to Ronny Ordonez and Jesus Espinoza.
Creston tied it at 1-1 on a goal from 30 yards out.
Barrios then scored his second goal of the night and third of the season with 16:16 left before halftime on a shot from 25 yards out.
Ordonez was credited with the assist for his second of the night and third of the season.
Ordonez then put D-S up 3-1, as he scored on a shot from 25 yards out with 10:40 left before halftime.
Barrios earned the assist on this goal, which made it 3-1 Monarchs at halftime.
Creston scored the opening goal of the second half with 24:26 left on a shot from five yards out to make it 3-2.
Espinoza for D-S then scored his initial goal of the season with 15:30 remaining on a shot from 20 yards to make it 4-2 Monarchs.
Oscar Hernandez was credited with the assist after taking a free kick following a Creston foul and then passing the ball to Espinoza.
Then with 5:21 left, Barrios connected for his third goal of the match and fourth of the season on a shot from 10 yards out.
Manny Alcaraz earned the assist after passing the ball through a gap in Creston’s defense right in stride to Barrios, who converted a one-on-one situation with the Panthers’ goalkeeper for the goal.
Creston rounded out the scoring on a header off a corner kick with 2:10 left in the match.
Yahir Zavala played in goal for D-S and had four saves on the night for the Monarchs.
"We played very well as long as we didn’t have a corner kick or free kick," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.
"We definitely need to get better defending the backside of those set pieces as that led to two of their three goals," he added.
"When the ball was in play, we dominated possession and controlled the game much more than the score indicated. We did a good job for the most part on passing and moving without the ball to create passing lanes."
"Give Creston credit, as they put seven of their eight chances on goal with the one shot that wasn’t just off by a couple of inches. We had four or five great scoring chances that we didn’t put on frame or kicked it right to their keeper," Trevino said.