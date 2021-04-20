Barrios nets three goals in Monarch soccer win at Creston

Creston scored the opening goal of the second half with 24:26 left on a shot from five yards out to make it 3-2.

Espinoza for D-S then scored his initial goal of the season with 15:30 remaining on a shot from 20 yards to make it 4-2 Monarchs.

Oscar Hernandez was credited with the assist after taking a free kick following a Creston foul and then passing the ball to Espinoza.

Then with 5:21 left, Barrios connected for his third goal of the match and fourth of the season on a shot from 10 yards out.

Manny Alcaraz earned the assist after passing the ball through a gap in Creston’s defense right in stride to Barrios, who converted a one-on-one situation with the Panthers’ goalkeeper for the goal.

Creston rounded out the scoring on a header off a corner kick with 2:10 left in the match.

Yahir Zavala played in goal for D-S and had four saves on the night for the Monarchs.