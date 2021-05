Denison-Schleswig senior Parker Bekkerus tied for fifth overall in Class 3A district golf action on Thursday at the Landsmeer Golf Course at Orange City.

Bekkerus shot a score of 76 (38-38), advancing the Monarch standout as an individual to the Class 3A State Tournament set for Thursday and Friday at the Elmwood Country Club at Marshalltown.

Jackson Laven of Spirit Lake earned medalist honors with a 69.