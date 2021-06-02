Bekkerus of D-S competes at state golf in Class 3A

Denison-Schleswig senior Parker Bekkerus turned in a two-day total of 181 to tie for 40th overall at the Class 3A State Golf Tournament at the Elmwood Country Club at Marshalltown.
The state tournament began Thursday on a rainy and cold first day and competitors wrapped up play on Friday.
After day one on Thursday, Bekkerus was in a tie for 37th after carding a score of 91 with rounds of 48 and 43, respectively.
Bekkerus shot one stroke better on Friday with a score of 90, as he turned in rounds of 44 and 46, respectively.
He birdied Hole 18 to conclude the state tournament and his career on Friday.
"It was a very tough course. I thought our course had a lot of hills, but the Elmwood Country Club was very hilly," commented Denison-Schleswig coach John Heiden.
"It rained all day on Thursday and that made it difficult for Bekkerus and all of the golfers," he added.
"I’m very proud of him, though. He had a great season and it was good for him to have the opportunity to end his career at the state tournament," Heiden remarked.
Junior Hogan Hansen of Waverly-Shell Rock earned the individual title in Class 3A with a two-day total of 145 (72-73).
He won the title by two strokes over Spirit Lake’s Jackson Laven, who tallied a 147 overall.
Gilbert won the Class 3A state team championship with a two-day tally of 627. Solon was a distant second at 656.
Bekkerus said he will be the first to say he didn’t play his best golf of the year, but experiencing the state tournament is something he’ll never forget.
"The weather made it difficult on Thursday for all of the golfers. It was rainy and cold all day, but I was able to play through it. Friday was a little better and I was able to shoot one stroke better," Bekkerus said.
"The birdie on 18 to end the day on Friday and the tournament was definitely a highlight," he added.
"It was a great experience for me. I got to end my career at the state tournament and had the opportunity to play with a lot of great golfers. We were treated really good as well, so this is something that I’ll be able to look back on with a lot of pride. It’s a good feeling,"
Bekkerus said.
Final Team Standings
1. Gilbert 311-316--627; 2. Solon 325-331--656; 3. Spirit Lake 328-341--669; 4. Monticello 339-346--685; 5. ADM 351-344--695; 6. MOC-Floyd Valley 343-368--711; 7. Oskaloosa 366-354--720; 8. Clear Lake 348-380--728; 9. Knoville 347-382--729; 10. Winterset 367-374--741