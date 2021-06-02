Bekkerus of D-S competes at state golf in Class 3A

Junior Hogan Hansen of Waverly-Shell Rock earned the individual title in Class 3A with a two-day total of 145 (72-73).

He won the title by two strokes over Spirit Lake’s Jackson Laven, who tallied a 147 overall.

Gilbert won the Class 3A state team championship with a two-day tally of 627. Solon was a distant second at 656.

Bekkerus said he will be the first to say he didn’t play his best golf of the year, but experiencing the state tournament is something he’ll never forget.

"The weather made it difficult on Thursday for all of the golfers. It was rainy and cold all day, but I was able to play through it. Friday was a little better and I was able to shoot one stroke better," Bekkerus said.

"The birdie on 18 to end the day on Friday and the tournament was definitely a highlight," he added.