Bekkerus of D-S moves into 3A district golf action

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot a team score of 371 to place seventh at the Class 3A Sectional Tournament on Friday at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club.

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn took first place at 316.

Easton Korell of ADM earned medalist honors with a 74.

Parker Bekkerus of D-S was runnerup medalist with a 76 (38-38), qualifying him for the Class 3A District Tournament on Friday at the Landsmeer Golf Club at Orange City.

Easton Emery carded a 91 for the Monarchs with rounds of 46-45.

He was followed by Colton Johannsen (48-54-102), Reed Bowker (51-51--102), Christian Schmadeke (58-58--16) and Brayden Schillerberg (60-65--125).

