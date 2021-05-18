 Skip to main content
Bekkerus of D-S moves into 3A district golf action
D-S boys golf at 3A sectional

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot a team score of 371 to place seventh at the Class 3A Sectional Tournament on Friday at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club.

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn took first place at 316.

Easton Korell of ADM earned medalist honors with a 74.

Parker Bekkerus of D-S was runnerup medalist with a 76 (38-38), qualifying him for the Class 3A District Tournament on Friday at the Landsmeer Golf Club at Orange City.

Easton Emery carded a 91 for the Monarchs with rounds of 46-45.

He was followed by Colton Johannsen (48-54-102), Reed Bowker (51-51--102), Christian Schmadeke (58-58--16) and Brayden Schillerberg (60-65--125).

Final Team Standings

1. ADM 316; 2. Carroll 322; 3. Atlantic 325; 4. Greene County 348; 5. Harlan 360; 6. Glenwood 368; 7. Denison-Schleswig 371; 8. Perry 422

