Bekkerus of D-S moves into 3A district golf action

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot a team score of 371 to place seventh at the Class 3A Sectional Tournament on Friday at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club.
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn took first place at 316.
Easton Korell of ADM earned medalist honors with a 74.
Parker Bekkerus of D-S was runnerup medalist with a 76 (38-38), qualifying him for the Class 3A District Tournament on Friday at the Landsmeer Golf Club at Orange City.
Easton Emery carded a 91 for the Monarchs with rounds of 46-45.
He was followed by Colton Johannsen (48-54-102), Reed Bowker (51-51--102), Christian Schmadeke (58-58--16) and Brayden Schillerberg (60-65--125).
Final Team Standings
1. ADM 316; 2. Carroll 322; 3. Atlantic 325; 4. Greene County 348; 5. Harlan 360; 6. Glenwood 368; 7. Denison-Schleswig 371; 8. Perry 422