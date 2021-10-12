Big first half lifts Le Mars past Monarchs in 4A, District 1

"We just didn’t have a lot of energy and that was from the moment we got off the bus. I’m not sure if it was the long bus ride or what, but we just didn’t play with a lot of enthusiasm tonight," he added.

"We regrouped at halftime and scored on our first drive of the third quarter. We then lost Wiebers who hit his head on the ground and we went to Seuntjens and Brotherton after that," remarked Cotton-Moya, who also had three other players leave the game with injuries.

Jacob Boelter left with a wrist injury. Daniel Santamaria also sustained a possible concussion and Noah Faya left the game with a shoulder injury.

All three will probably miss this Friday’s game at Fort Dodge, according to Cotton-Moya.

"It was rough all night for us, but we have two games left against two of the better teams in District 1. We have an opportunity to compete against a pair of quality teams and it’s a chance for us to show that we compete in big games," the Monarch boss stated.

Score by Quarters

D-S......................0 0 6 8 - 14