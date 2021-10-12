Big first half lifts Le Mars past Monarchs in 4A, District 1

Le Mars led 34-0 at halftime en route to a 42-14 victory over Denison-Schleswig in Class 4A, District 1 football action on Friday night at Le Mars.
The loss was the second in three games for D-S, which fell to 1-2 in District 1 and 3-4 overall going into this Friday’s District 1 contest at Fort Dodge (5-2, 1-2).
With the win, Le Mars improved to 2-1 in District 1 and 4-3 overall.
The Bulldogs outgained the Monarchs in total yards, 367-234, as the hosts rushed for 164 yards and threw for 203, while Kamari Cotton-Moya’s squad had 129 rushing and 105 passing.
For Le Mars, junior Elijah Dougherty ran the ball 23 times for 134 yards with three rushing scores of two yards, 24 yards and four yards.
Bulldog quarterback Tyler Iverson also was 10-of-13 for 200 yards in the passing department with three TD throws of 22, 40 and 34 yards in the second quarter alone.
D-S finally got on the scoreboard at the 9:48 mark of the third quarter on a 29-yard TD run from quarterback Luke Wiebers, who ran the ball seven times for 40 yards.
Wiebers, though, would have to leave the game after that having suffered an apparent concussion and will more than likely miss this Friday’s game at Fort Dodge, according to Cotton-Moya.
Wiebers was 6-of-11 through the air for 105 yards with one interception in the game.
Carson Seuntjens replaced Wiebers under center in the third quarter with Trey Brotherton taking over at QB in the fourth.
Down 42-6 after three quarters, D-S scored the lone points of the fourth on a one-yard TD run by Brotherton and a two-point conversion pass from Brotherton to Jake Fink with 8:02 remaining.
Brotherton also ran the ball four times for 36 yards.
Matthew Weltz led all Monarch receivers with two catches for 64 yards.
Brotherton, as a receiver, had one grab for 29 yards prior to taking over under center.
Defensively for D-S, Devin Fink led the Monarchs with 5.5 tackles, including five solos.
Aiden Schuttinga and Gavin Hipnar each had 4.5 tackles, while Jordan Von Tersch had 3.5 tackles.
Jaxson Hildebrand also had three tackles and an interception for the Monarchs.
"It was a rough start to the game and we just couldn’t recover. We had too many bad plays early on and Le Mars played solid for four quarters, so you have to credit them," commented Cotton-Moya.
"We just didn’t have a lot of energy and that was from the moment we got off the bus. I’m not sure if it was the long bus ride or what, but we just didn’t play with a lot of enthusiasm tonight," he added.
"We regrouped at halftime and scored on our first drive of the third quarter. We then lost Wiebers who hit his head on the ground and we went to Seuntjens and Brotherton after that," remarked Cotton-Moya, who also had three other players leave the game with injuries.
Jacob Boelter left with a wrist injury. Daniel Santamaria also sustained a possible concussion and Noah Faya left the game with a shoulder injury.
All three will probably miss this Friday’s game at Fort Dodge, according to Cotton-Moya.
"It was rough all night for us, but we have two games left against two of the better teams in District 1. We have an opportunity to compete against a pair of quality teams and it’s a chance for us to show that we compete in big games," the Monarch boss stated.
Score by Quarters
D-S......................0 0 6 8 - 14
Le Mars..............12 20 8 0 - 42
Scoring
First Quarter
L - Elijah Dougherty 2 run (Jovany Kabongo kick), 5:09
L - Dougherty 24 run (Kabongo kick), 3:24
Second Quarter
L - Cal Eckstaine 22 pass from Tyler Iverson (kick failed), 10:14
L - Reece Spieler 40 pass from Iverson (Kabongo kick), 4:37
L - Sione Fifita 34 pass from Iverson (Kabongo kick), :17
Third Quarter
D-S - Luke Wiebers 29 run (two-point conversion run failed), 9:48
L - Dougherty 4 run (David Leusink pass from Iverson), 4:16
Fourth Quarter
D-S - Trey Brotherton 1 run (Jake Fink pass from Brotherton), 8:02
D-S Individual Statistics
Rushing: Luke Wiebers 7-40, 1 TD; Trey Brotherton 4-36, 1 TD; Jaxson Hildebrand 9-17, Jacob Bruck 3-12; Carson Seuntjens 2-10; Easton Emery 3-8; Matthew Weltz 1-6
Passing: Wiebers 6-11, 105 yards, 1 interception; Brotherton 0-2, 1 interception
Receiving: Weltz 2-64; Brotherton 1-29; Aiden Schuttinga 1-5; Hildebrand 1-4; Seuntjens 1-3
Scoring: Wiebers 6 points; Brotherton 6 points; Jake Fink 2 points
Punting: Schuttinga 3-119 (39.7)