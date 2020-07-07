Big second inning lifts Hawkeyes past Rocket boys

West Harrison pushed seven runs across in the second inning on Friday night, as the Hawkeyes picked up an 8-1 baseball victory over Ar-We-Va at Westside.
Ar-We-Va finished 0-7 in Rolling Valley Conference play, while also slipping to 0-7 overall on the year as well.
West Harrison outhit Ar-We-Va, 11-2.
Hitting safely with singles for the Rockets were Cooper Kock and Luke Smith.
Conner Kirsch scored Ar-We-Va’s lone run in the bottom of the seventh.
Kock started on the hill for Ar-We-Va. He went five innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts.
Will Ragaller also tossed two innings, yielding one run on one hit with four Ks and a walk.