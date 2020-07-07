Big second inning lifts Hawkeyes past Rocket boys
Big second inning lifts Hawkeyes past Rocket boys

Rocket boys vs. WH

West Harrison pushed seven runs across in the second inning on Friday night, as the Hawkeyes picked up an 8-1 baseball victory over Ar-We-Va at Westside.

Ar-We-Va finished 0-7 in Rolling Valley Conference play, while also slipping to 0-7 overall on the year as well.

West Harrison outhit Ar-We-Va, 11-2.

Hitting safely with singles for the Rockets were Cooper Kock and Luke Smith.

Conner Kirsch scored Ar-We-Va’s lone run in the bottom of the seventh.

Kock started on the hill for Ar-We-Va. He went five innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts.

Will Ragaller also tossed two innings, yielding one run on one hit with four Ks and a walk.

