Big second quarter lifts Woodbine past Rockets

Woodbine outscored Ar-We-Va 28-0 in the second quarter on Friday night, as the Tigers rolled to a 76-46 Eight-Man, District 8 victory over Ar-We-Va at Westside.
With the win, Woodbine improved to 3-0 overall on the year. The loss, meanwhile, dropped Ar-We-Va to 0-3 on the young season.
Friday’s game was tied 12-12 after one quarter, but then a 28-point second period for CR-B handed the Crusaders a 40-12 lead at halftime.
The two teams lit up the scoreboard in the third quarter combining for 46 points, as the Crusaders held a 24-22 advantage en route to taking a 64-34 lead into the fourth.
For Ar-We-Va, junior quarterback Cooper Kock completed 7-of-22 passes for 108 yards with five touchdown passes to his credit.
Kock, who also ran the ball 14 times for 42 yards, tossed scoring passes of 35 and 11 yards to Will Ragaller, 34 and 19 yards to Andres Cruz and 5 yards to Jeffrey Molina.
Ragaller, who opened the scoring for Ar-We-Va with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown on Woodbine’s first offensive possession, ran the ball 10 times for 47 yards, caught two passes for 46 yards with two scores and had four kickoff returns for 146 yards.
Damon Ehlers also carried the ball nine times for 31 yards with a two-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Cruz had the two TD receptions for a total of 53 yards and Molina had one catch for his 5-yard score.
Defensively for Ar-We-Va, Kock led with 9.5 tackles. Ragaller had 8.5 tackles with the interception return for a score.
Luke Smith finished with eight tackles. Ehlers had 4.5 tackles and Cruz wound up with three for the hosts.
Jonathan Dose also had 2.5 tackles and recovered a fumble for the Rockets.
"Overall, we simply gave up too many big plays. We gave up seven touchdowns on plays of 30-or-more with three of those being on plays of 50 yards or more," commented Ar-We-Va coach Chris Petersen.
"There were times we looked really good on both sides of the ball, but we were not consistent enough to keep pace with a team as good as Woodbine," he added.
"We have had an extremely difficult start to the year from a schedule standpoint, as the three opponents we have faced are all undefeated and a collective 9-0."
"We look to tighten some things up and bounce back against Glidden-Ralston this week," Petersen stated.