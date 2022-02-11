Boone enjoys big second half in victory over Monarch girls

The Denison-Schleswig girls were outscored 32-17 in the second half by Boone on Monday night, as the host Toreadors came away with a 48-35 nonconference victory over the Monarchs.

The loss was the second in a row for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which slipped to 9-11 overall going into the team’s regular season finale tonight (Friday) at Glenwood.

Monday’s game was the third contest in four days for D-S, which went 1-2 in those three matchups.

In Monday’s game at Boone, D-S led 18-16 at halftime, but was outscored 17-8 in the third quarter, as the Toreadors took a 33-26 lead into the fourth.

The Monarchs just couldn’t get back into the game, as Boone recorded 15 of the 24 points on the scoreboard over the final eight minutes.

Neither team shot well all night.

D-S was just 1-of-11 from three-point range and 11-of-37 overall for 30 percent. The Monarchs also were just 12-of-29 at the free throw line.

Boone, meanwhile, was 7-of-33 from behind the three-point arc and 13-of-52 overall from the floor for 25 percent.

The Toreadors converted 15-of-25 fouls shots in the win.

D-S had one girl reach double figures, as Kira Langenfeld led the way with 12 points to go with nine rebounds and two shot blocks before fouling out.

Sophie Sonnichsen had six points and five boards.

Cambri Brodersen tallied five points and three boards. Kiana Schulz hit her team’s lone trifecta, finishing with five points and seven boards.

Whitlee Auen also had four points and three boards, while Hannah Slater wound up with three points and seven boards for a Monarch club that held a slim 37-35 edge on the glass.

“I thought we did a lot of good things in the first half, both offensively and defensively. Boone likes to shoot a lot of threes and we defended them well, as they were just 2-of-21 from that range in the first half,” commented Mich.

“In the second half, though, they were able to hit five threes and they were timely one for them,” he added.

“And then we struggled offensively in the second half, as we just weren’t able to get anything to fall. I think we were 5-of-20 from the field and 0-3 from three-point range, so it was rough going for us on the offensive end after halftime.

“We just didn’t handle their pressure in the second half. That led to some turnovers and baskets in transition for Boone,” Mich remarked.

D-S turned the ball over 21 times, while Boone committed only nine violations on the night.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls topped Boone, 41-35.

Mayah Slater led D-S with 14 points to go with five rebounds.

Lauren Bowker added eight points and six boards. Olivia Meyer also had eight points, four steals and two assists.

Taylor Totten had four points and a team-high eight boards.

Addison Inman had three points, six boards and two steals.

Quinlyn Bygness and Kamden Bruhn each had two points as well.

Score by Quarters

D-S......................9 9 8 9 - 35