Boone knocks off Monarch boys by 12 in nonconference basketball

The Denison-Schleswig boys fell down by 13 at halftime and never recovered in a 57-45 nonconference basketball loss on Monday night at Boone.

Playing for the third time in four days, the D-S boys fell to 11-8 overall after suffering their fourth consecutive loss.

Boone doubled up D-S after one quarter at 16-8 and went into halftime with a 37-24 advantage.

A closer third quarter saw the host Toreadors outscore the Monarchs by an 11-9 margin to take a 48-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

D-S scored 12 of the 21 points over the final eight minutes, but the third-quarter deficit was just too much to overcome for Derek Fink’s squad.

“We just got out of the gate a little bit flat and let Boone get some really good looks at the basket that they capitalized on,” commented Fink.

“We were able to get our legs under us and get back to within seven a couple of times in the fourth quarter, but just couldn’t come up with enough stops or big plays to turn the game in our favor,” remarked Fink, whose team drained nine three-point baskets in 20 tries and finished 18-of-42 overall from the field for 42.9 percent.

“We shot the ball as

we have all year, but we didn’t do a good job of finishing around the rim and getting to the free throw line. We also turned the ball over a season-high 21 times,” Fink said.

The Monarchs went to the free throw line only four times and missed all four.

Hunter Emery paced the D-S boys with 12 points on the strength of four three-point baskets.

Luke Wiebers drained three long-range bombs, finishing with 11 points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one shot block.

Jaxon Wessel had eight points, six boards, two assists and two steals.

Carson Seuntjens added six points, three boards, three assists and one steal.

Lance Arkfeld finished with four points and seven boards, while Gavin Hipnar had two points and seven boards for the Monarchs.

JV results

Boone won the junior varsity game, 48-44.

Mike Manuel paced the D-S boys with 18 points against the Toreadors.

Ricardo Casillas had 10 points. Jake Fink also had six points, Gage Head finished with three points for the Monarchs.

Lucas Segebart, Kole Towne and Remi Lilleholm all had two points for a D-S team that led 19-13 at the halftime intermission.

Score by Quarters

D-S......................8 16 9 12 - 45