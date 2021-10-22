Boyer Valley advances past Hawkeyes in three games

Boyer Valley opened postseason volleyball action on Monday night with a 25-20, 25-8, 25-14 sweep of West Harrison in a Class 1A, Region 2 first-round match at Dunlap.
The win improved BV to 24-10 overall in matches and 62-29 in games.
The loss ended West Harrison’s season at 5-22 overall in matches.
Kristen Neilsen led all BV servers by going 20-of-22 wtih six aces to her credit.
Talia Burkhart was 14-of-14 with three aces.
Anna Seuntjens connected on 12-of-14 serves with one ace. Lauren Malone also went 10-of-13 with three aces for the Lady Bulldogs.
Leah Cooper had a monster night at the net for BV with a team-leading 21 kills on 39 attempts.
Burkhart added eight kills, while Makenzie Dumbaugh had two kills.
Malone contributed a team-high 29 assists in the setting department.
Neilsen paced the winners with nine digs.
Malone added six digs, followed by Cooper and Seuntjens with five apiece. Zoey Yanak also had four digs, while Burkhart and Maria Puck had three digs each.