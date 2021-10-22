Boyer Valley advances past Hawkeyes in three games

Boyer Valley opened postseason volleyball action on Monday night with a 25-20, 25-8, 25-14 sweep of West Harrison in a Class 1A, Region 2 first-round match at Dunlap.

The win improved BV to 24-10 overall in matches and 62-29 in games.

The loss ended West Harrison’s season at 5-22 overall in matches.

Kristen Neilsen led all BV servers by going 20-of-22 wtih six aces to her credit.

Talia Burkhart was 14-of-14 with three aces.

Anna Seuntjens connected on 12-of-14 serves with one ace. Lauren Malone also went 10-of-13 with three aces for the Lady Bulldogs.

Leah Cooper had a monster night at the net for BV with a team-leading 21 kills on 39 attempts.

Burkhart added eight kills, while Makenzie Dumbaugh had two kills.

Malone contributed a team-high 29 assists in the setting department.

Neilsen paced the winners with nine digs.