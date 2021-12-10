Boyer Valley basketball teams earn non-league split with West Monona

The Boyer Valley basketball teams took on West Monona in nonconference basketball action on Monday night at Onawa.

In the opener, West Monona outscored the BV girls 21-9 in the fourth quarter en route to a 57-40 victory.

In the nightcap, the BV boys bounced back from Friday’s loss to West Harrison with a 50-39 triumph over West Monona on the Spartans’ home floor.

Girls’ results

Monday’s 17-point loss snapped a two-game winning streak for BV, which fell to 2-3 overall on the season.

BV trailed 23-15 at halftime, but pulled to within 36-31 after three quarters before West Monona pulled away over the final eight minutes.

Leah Cooper paced BV with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Ava Ten Eyck added 10 points and six boards.

Lauren Malone chipped in with six points, four steals and two assists, while Talia Burkhart had five points and five boards.

Jessica O’Day also had four points and four boards for the Lady Bulldogs, which turned the ball over 36 times in the defeat.

Boys’ results

The BV boys moved to 2-1 overall with Monday’s 11-point victory away from home.

BV raced out to a 20-10 first-quarter lead and led 30-17 at halftime. The Bulldogs then took a 39-25 lead into the fourth period.

Three BV boys reached double figures, led by Trevor Malone, who netted 13 points with five rebounds, two assists and one shot block.

Adam Puck tallied 12 points on four three-point baskets with three boards, one assist and one steal.

Caden Neilsen also drained three long-range bombs, finishing with 12 points and three boards.

Drew Volkmann had four points, four boards, two assists and two steals, while Brayden Hast wound up with four points and two boards for the Bulldogs.