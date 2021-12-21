Boyer Valley basketball teams split with Audubon in WIC play

The Boyer Valley girls and boys split with Audubon in nonconference basketball action on Thursday night at Dunlap.

In the opener, the Audubon girls turned a slim 22-14 lead at halftime into a 58-37 victory over Larry Neilsen’s BV squad.

In the nightcap, Shane Reineke’s BV club outscored Audubon 34-19 in the second half, as the Bulldog boys won their third consecutive game with a 56-41 victory.

Girls’ results

Thursday’s 21-point loss handed BV its third straight defeat, as the Lady Bulldogs fell to 2-5 overall on the year.

Audubon led 22-14 at halftime.

The Wheelers then outscored the Lady Bulldogs 19-15 in the third quarter for a 41-29 lead going into the fourth.

Leah Cooper led BV with 11 points, scoring all 11 in the second half of play. She also pulled down five rebounds with three steals.

Ava Ten Eyck had seven points, eight steals, two boards and two assists. Lauren Malone also had seven points.

Talia Burkhart chipped in with four points, four boards and two steals.

Mariah Falkena also had four points, while Kristen Neilsen wound up with two points, five assists, three boards and three steals.

Maria Puck had two points as well for the hosts, which went 0-of-8 from three-point range and 5-of-16 at the free throw line.

Boys’ results

The BV boys moved to 4-1 overall with Thursday’s 15-point victory over the visiting Wheelers.

With the game tied at 22-22 at halftime, BV outscored Audubon 20-11 in the third quarter for a 42-33 lead going into the fourth.

Trevor Malone paced the BV boys with 15 points, adding seven boards, two assists and two shot blocks.

Drew Volkmann added 14 points, four boards, three steals and two assists.

Jaidan Ten Eyck had seven points, eight boards, six assists, two steals and one shot block.

Adam Puck tallied six points, two assists and one steal.

Carsan Wood had five points, two boards, two assists and two steals.

Brayden Hast also had four points, nine boards and two blocks.