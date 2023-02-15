A total of 12 boys for Boyer Valley got their names in the scoring column on February 10, as the Bulldogs opened postseason play with an 86-29 victory over Whiting in a Class 1A, District 15 basketball game at Dunlap.

It was the second consecutive win for BV, which improved to 5-16 overall on the season.

BV led 10-4 with five minutes left in the first quarter and then put together a 32-0 run for a 42-4 lead with four minutes left before halftime.

The Bulldogs led 51-14 at the break.

BV then outscored the Warriors 23-8 in the third to take a 74-19 advantage into the final eight minutes of play.

Landon Chavez led BV’s balanced attack with career-high 18 points, including 10 in the first half alone.

Evan Ten Eyck added nine points with seven before halftime. Drew Volkmann, Cooper Petersen and Ethan Hanigan all had eight points.

Bobby Gross contributed seven points. Cael Beam and Ben Lantz each had six points.

Tommy Hast finished with five points. Luke Cripps had four points, as did Jack Heistand. Josh Gorden rounded out the scoring for the winners with three points.