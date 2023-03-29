With 20 boys on the roster and 13 of them being returning letterwinners, the 2023 track and field season for Boyer Valley is shaping up just fine.

The BV boys will be under the direction of coaches Kent Hall, Amber Garrett and Jordan Torres.

“We’re very excited about the upcoming season. We have 20 boys out this year and that’s the largest amount in recent years,” commented Hall.

“It’s great to have six seniors out this year and that should help us be competitive,” he added.

BV’s roster of 20 athletes has a breakdown of six seniors, six juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen.

Returning lettermen for the Bulldogs are seniors Patrick Heffernan, Cole Miller, Bobby Gross and Drew Volkmann; juniors Jacob Berens, Charlie Brasel, Matt Ferguson, Ben Lantz and Logan Miller; and sophomores Justin Heiman, Owen Lehan, Cooper Petersen and Landon Dumbaugh.

Heffernan is the team’s top returnee after qualifying for two events in the Class 1A portion of the state track and field meet at Drake Stadium at Des Moines last spring.

Hefferan placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 9:52.29 and 24th in the 1,500-meter run in 5:04.42.

“Heffernan is coming off an outstanding cross country season this past fall,” Hall said.

“We also should be very competitive in the field events. Miller and Gross have been very solid in the shot put and discus events over the years.”

“Ferguson will help Miller in the shot put,” Hall added. “We should see improvement in our sprinters and hurdlers as the season progresses.”

“This ia very hardworking and dedicated group of kids,” Hall stated.

Filling out BV’s roster are seniors Medalid You-Fuentes and Patrick Mumm; junior Luke Cripps; and freshmen Levi Reineke, Wiatt Schulte, Logan Thomsen and Lucas Lantz.

2023 Schedule March

28 — Woodbine Co-Ed, 4:30 p.m.

April

4 — Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed at Denison, 4:30 p.m.; 6 — Missouri Valley Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 11 — Tri-Center Invitational at Neola, 4:30 p.m.; 13 — Underwood Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 17 — Ace Nelson Relays at Denison, 4:30 p.m.; 20 — O-A/BC-IG Invitational at Ida Grove, 4:30 p.m.; 24 — Woodbine Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 27 — MV/A-O/CO-U Invitational at Mapleton, 4:30 p.m.

May

1 — Rolling Valley Conference Meet at Mondamin, 4 p.m.; 8 — Boyer Valley Invitational, 4:30 p.m.