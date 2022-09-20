Boyer Valley boys blanked by West Harrison in district football

Boyer Valley suffered its third consecutive setback on Friday night, as the Bulldogs lost 35-0 to West Harrison in Eight-Man, District 10 football action at Mondamin.

The loss dropped Nate Christensen’s BV club to 0-3 in District 10 and 1-3 overall going into this Friday’s homecoming game against Woodbine at Dunlap.

The win moved West Harrison to 3-0 in District 8 and 4-0 overall on the year.

West Harrison led 13-0 after one quarter, 21-0 at halftime and 38-0 after three quarters of play.

BV’s ground attack was mostly shutdown by West Harrison’s defense, as Bobby Gross had three carries for five yards, while Charlie Brasel ran the ball four times for three yards.

In passing, BV’s Cael Beam was 9-of-28 for 121 yards.

Drew Volkmann led all Bulldog receivers with six receptions for 93 yards.

Luke Cripps had three pass receptions for 22 yards as well.

Defensively, Gross led BV with three solo tackles and five assists. Volkmann had four solo tackles and two assists.

Josh Gorden also had four solo tackles with two assists. Owen Garside had four solo tackles, while Owen Lehan finished with one solo tackles and five assists.