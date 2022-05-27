Boyer Valley boys break two-game skid in win over Whiting

The Boyer Valley boys snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday night with a 15-5 victory in five innings over Whiting at Dunlap.
The win moved BV to 2-2 overall on the season.
Aaron Mumm’s BV club raced out to a 9-0 lead after two innings. The Bulldogs led 14-5 when the hosts scored a run in the last of the fifth to end the game due to the 10-run rule.
BV scored its 15 runs on 13 hits.
Jaidan Ten Eyck paced the winners at the plate by going 3-for-3 with a home run, four runs batted in and three runs scored.
Bobby Gross went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and one run. Logan Miller was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.
Drew Volkmann finished 2-for-3 with two triples, two RBIs and tworuns. Ben Lantz was 1-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored.
Ethan Hanigan went 1-for-2 with two runs, while Cooper Petersen wound up 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run.
Gross tossed four innings for BV, allowing four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and five walks.
Cal Beam also saw an inning on the mound for BV. He gave up one run on no hits, struck out and walked three Warrior batters.