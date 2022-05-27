Boyer Valley boys break two-game skid in win over Whiting

The Boyer Valley boys snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday night with a 15-5 victory in five innings over Whiting at Dunlap.

The win moved BV to 2-2 overall on the season.

Aaron Mumm’s BV club raced out to a 9-0 lead after two innings. The Bulldogs led 14-5 when the hosts scored a run in the last of the fifth to end the game due to the 10-run rule.

BV scored its 15 runs on 13 hits.

Jaidan Ten Eyck paced the winners at the plate by going 3-for-3 with a home run, four runs batted in and three runs scored.

Bobby Gross went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and one run. Logan Miller was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.

Drew Volkmann finished 2-for-3 with two triples, two RBIs and tworuns. Ben Lantz was 1-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored.

Ethan Hanigan went 1-for-2 with two runs, while Cooper Petersen wound up 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run.

Gross tossed four innings for BV, allowing four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and five walks.