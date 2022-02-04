Boyer Valley boys continue fine season with victory over Wildcats

Boyer Valley and Glidden-Ralston split in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Monday night at Dunlap.

In the opener, the G-R girls went on an 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter and hit critical free throws down the stretch in a 60-54 victory over Larry Neilsen’s BV club.

In the nightcap, the BV boys used a 19-0 run late in the third quarter and early in the fourth to pull away from the Wildcats for a 59-36 triumph at home.

Girls’ results

Boyer Valley and Glidden-Ralston met for the second time in 10 days on Monday.

With its six-point win, G-R was able to avenge a 47-42 loss to BV back on January 21 at Glidden.

Monday’s setback put BV at 6-7 in RVC play and 6-11 overall.

BV trailed 26-21 at halftime and 39-35 after three quarters. The Lady Bulldogs fought back to tie it at 44-44 with five minutes remaining.

G-R then went on an 8-0 run to make it 52-44 with just over three minutes left. BV got to within two at 54-52 with one minute left when the Wildcats put the game away with six free throws in the final seconds.

BV connected on a shot at the buzzer to make it a six-point contest.

G-R’s Paige Klocke led all scorers in the game with 27 points. She was 16-of-24 at the free throw line.

Tiela Janssen added 20 points for G-R.

The Wildcats, as a team, went to the foul line 41 times and converted 23 of those. BV was just 10-of-25 at the foul line.

Leah Cooper paced the BV girls with a double-double effort of 16 points and 12 rebounds to go with four assists and four steals.

Cooper sank two three-point baskets and scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half.

Talia Burkhart added 15 points, nine boards, two assists and one steal.

Kristen Neilsen chipped in with 12 points and five boards.

Jessica O’Day had five points and eight boards.

Ava Ten Eyck also had two points, eight boards, four steals and three assists.

Boys’ results

The BV boys won for the third straight outing and picked up their 10th victory in 11 games with a 23-point triumph on Monday night.

Shane Reineke’s BV club improved to 10-3 in RVC play and 14-3 overall, as the Bulldogs swept the season series from G-R, following up a 58-34 victory back on Jan. 21 at Glidden.

BV didn’t pull away until the second half, as the Bulldogs led 15-7 after one quarter and 26-21 at halftime. BV still led by only seven at 41-34 after three quarters.

BV owned the fourth quarter, though, outscoring G-R 18-2 over the final eight minutes to win going away.

Jaidan Ten Eyck led the BV boys with 19 points, adding five boards, three assist and three steals.

Drew Volkmann netted 10 points with four steals, three boards and two assists.

Trevor Malone tallied seven points, three boards and one assist.

Carsan Wood had six points, five boards, five steals and two assists.

Adam Puck finished with five points and two assists. Connor Kenkel also had five points and four boards.

Caden Neilsen had three points, while Ethan Hanigan wound up with one point.