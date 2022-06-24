Boyer Valley boys defeat Ar-We-Va in league contest

The Boyer Valley baseball team earned its third straight victory on Tuesday night, as the Bulldogs came away with a 12-5 Rolling Valley Conference win over Ar-We-Va at Dunlap.

With the win, BV moved to 3-8 in RVC play and 7-11 overall. The loss was the second in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 2-9 in the league and 4-10 overall.

BV opened the scoring with four runs in the bottom of the second inning and led 5-0 before Ar-We-Va scored three runs in the top of the fifth to make it 5-3.

BV came back with two runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth to go up 12-3. Ar-We-Va then plated two runs in the seventh to end the scoring.

Logan Miller went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for BV.

Jaidan Ten Eyck was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and one run, while Carsan Wood was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run.

Cal Beam also was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.

Ten Eyck tossed five innings on the mound for the win. He gave up three runs on three hits, struck out five and walked five.

Ben Lantz threw the final two innings for the Bulldogs.

For Ar-We-Va, Cooper Kock went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and one run.

Will Ragaller was 1-for-3 with two runs. Wyatt Ragaller also went 1-for-3, while Tim Dose was 1-for-4. Damon Ehlers drove in two runs for the Rockets.