Boyer Valley boys defeat Woodbine for second time

Boyer Valley and Woodbine split a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball games on Tuesday night at Dunlap.

In game one, Larry Neilsen’s BV club fell behind 32-15 at halftime en route to a 56-49 loss at home.

In the nightcap, Shane Reineke’s BV outfit placed three players in double figures, as the Bulldog boys picked up their sixth consecutive victory with a 48-40 triumph over the visiting Tigers.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s seven-point loss snapped a two-game win streak for BV, which fell to 4-5 in RVC play and 4-9 overall.

It also was the second loss to Woodbine this season, following up a 64-38 defeat back on December 7 at Woodbine.

BV raced out to a 7-0 lead in the first three minutes, but was outscored 12-1 from that point on, as the Lady Bulldogs trailed 12-8 after the initial eight minutes.

Woodbine outscored BV 20-7 in the second quarter to lead 32-15 at halftime.

The Tigers led 40-19 midway through the third and led 43-31 going into the final eight minutes.

BV never got closer than seven points in the final period.

On the night, BV was 0-of-8 from three-point range and just 11-of-19 at the free throw line, while turning the ball over 27 times.

Leah Cooper paced BV with 16 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Cooper scored 10 of her 16 points in the second half.

Talia Burkhart recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, adding two assists and two steals.

Burkhart netted 13 of her 15 points after halftime.

Jessica O’Day chipped in with eight points and six boards.

Lauren Malone had four points, four assists and two steals, while Kristen Neilsen finished with four points and two assists on the night.

Ava Ten Eyck also had two points, two boards and two steals in the loss.

Boys’ results

The BV boys remained in the RVC title chase with their second win of the season over Woodbine on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs moved to 7-2 in league play and 10-2 overall with their eight-point triumph.

BV led 14-6 after one quarter and 24-15 at halftime. The Bulldogs were outscored 9-5 in the third quarter, as the Tigers got to within 29-24 to start the fourth.

BV, though, put up 19 points over the final eight minutes and limited Woodbine to 16 en route to the victory.

Drew Volkmann led BV with 11 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.

Jaidan Ten Eyck had 10 points, seven boards, two assists and one steal.

Trevor Malone also netted 10 points with six boards. Adam Puck tallied eight points and two steals.

Carsan Wood finished with seven points, four steals, three assists and two boards.