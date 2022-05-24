Boyer Valley boys drop five-inning decision to Rams

Aaron Mumm’s Boyer Valley baseball team hosted Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U on Friday night and suffered a 13-2 setback in five innings at Dunlap.

The loss put BV at 1-2 overall on the year.

A five-run second inning for MV/A-O/CO-U put them up 6-0 at the time. BV scored both of its runs in the last of the second.

The visiting Rams then got four runs in the third and three more in the fourth.

Bobby Gross went 1-for-3 with a single and one run for BV, while Ethan Hanigan was 1-for-2 with a double and one run batted in.

Ben Lantz also crossed the plate for the Bulldogs.

Lantz threw three and one-third, as he gave up 12 runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and five walks in tossing 103 pitches for the loss.