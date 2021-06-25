Boyer Valley boys edge IKM-Manning in eight innings

Boyer Valley snapped a three-game losing streak on the baseball diamond on Wednesday night, as the Bulldogs rallied for a 7-6 nonconference victory in eight innings over IKM-Manning at Dunlap.
The win improved BV to 5-10 overall. With the loss, IKM-Manning fell for the fourth straight outing in moving to 4-15 overall.
IKM-Manning led 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh when BV pushed two runs across to tie it at 4-4 and force extra innings.
The visiting Wolves tallied two runs in the top of the eighth to take 6-4 lead, but the host Bulldogs rallied again with three runs crossing home plate in the last of the eighth for the win.
For BV, Adam Puck went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jaidan Ten Eyck was 2-for-4 with one run.
Robert Brasel also was 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI and one run.
Hayden Soma opened on the mound for BV and threw six innings, allowing four runs.
Mike Heffernan and Puck each tossed one inning in relief.
For IKM-Manning, Brody Blom went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and one run. Amos Rasmussen was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs.