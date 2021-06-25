Boyer Valley boys edge IKM-Manning in eight innings

Boyer Valley snapped a three-game losing streak on the baseball diamond on Wednesday night, as the Bulldogs rallied for a 7-6 nonconference victory in eight innings over IKM-Manning at Dunlap.

The win improved BV to 5-10 overall. With the loss, IKM-Manning fell for the fourth straight outing in moving to 4-15 overall.

IKM-Manning led 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh when BV pushed two runs across to tie it at 4-4 and force extra innings.

The visiting Wolves tallied two runs in the top of the eighth to take 6-4 lead, but the host Bulldogs rallied again with three runs crossing home plate in the last of the eighth for the win.

For BV, Adam Puck went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jaidan Ten Eyck was 2-for-4 with one run.

Robert Brasel also was 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI and one run.

Hayden Soma opened on the mound for BV and threw six innings, allowing four runs.

Mike Heffernan and Puck each tossed one inning in relief.