Boyer Valley boys edge Lo-Ma in non-league competition

The Boyer Valley boys claimed their fourth consecutive victory on Monday night, as the Bulldogs picked up a 50-44 nonconference triumph over Logan-Magnolia at Dunlap.

In winning seven of its last eight games, Shane Reinke’s BV club moved to 8-2 overall with Monday’s six-point win at home.

The contest was tight throughout, as BV led 13-10 after one quarter, 25-20 at halftime and 42-36 going into the fourth quarter.

Trevor Malone paced BV with 14 points, adding three rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Adam Puck sank three, three-point baskets for nine points to go with three steals.

Drew Volkmann netted eight points with four steals, two boards and two assists for the Bulldogs.

Carsan Wood tallied six points, five boards, four assists and four steals, while Brayden Hast finished with six points and two boards for the Bulldogs, which converted 18-of-46 shots overall from the field for 39.1 percent.