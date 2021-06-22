Boyer Valley boys fall to Westwood and Lo-Ma at Logan

The Boyer Valley boys lost a pair of games at Logan on Saturday.
In game one, BV suffered a 5-4 setback to Westwood, Sloan.
Kurt Brosamle’s BV club then dropped a 12-3 decision to Logan-Magnolia.
The two losses put BV at 4-9 overall on the season.
vs. Westwood
Westwood, Sloan plated four runs in the top of the first inning for a quick start.
Down 5-1, BV scored three runs in the bottom of the third to pull to within 5-4, but no more runs were put on the scoreboard.
BV had five hits in the loss.
Clay Roberts went 1-for-4 with one run.
Jaidan Ten Eyck was 1-for-4 with a double.
Hayden Soma finished 1-for-2 with two runs.
Bobby Gross and Drew Volkmann each went 1-for-3 as well.
Adam Puck threw six innings on the hill, allowing five runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
vs. Lo-Ma
The BV boys raced out to a 3-0 lead before Logan-Magnolia scored five runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good.
The Panthers then tallied one run in the third, two in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
BV finished with five hits.
Puck was 2-for-3 with one run. Roberts went 1-for-4. Ten Eyck was 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Volkmann also was 1-for-3 with one run.
Hayden Soma tossed four innings to take the pitching loss. He gave up eight runs on 11 hits, struck out three and walked one.
Logan Miller added two innings on the mound, yielding four runs on four hits with two walks for the Bulldogs.