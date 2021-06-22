Boyer Valley boys fall to Westwood and Lo-Ma at Logan

vs. Lo-Ma

The BV boys raced out to a 3-0 lead before Logan-Magnolia scored five runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good.

The Panthers then tallied one run in the third, two in the fourth and four more in the fifth.

BV finished with five hits.

Puck was 2-for-3 with one run. Roberts went 1-for-4. Ten Eyck was 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Volkmann also was 1-for-3 with one run.

Hayden Soma tossed four innings to take the pitching loss. He gave up eight runs on 11 hits, struck out three and walked one.