Boyer Valley boys finish sixth at MV/A-O/CO-U meet

The Boyer Valley boys garnered 58 team points to place sixth out of 10 schools at the Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U Track and Field Invitational on Thursday at Mapleton.

Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central won the team title with 138 points. West Monona was runnerup with 128 points.

Logan-Miller paced the BV boys after placing second in the long jump with a best leap of 17 feet, 7 inches.

BV’s distance medley relay team of Carsan Wood, Robert Brasel, Josh Gorden and Patrick Heffernan ran third in 4 minutes, 01.64 seconds.

Individual fourths went to Drew Volkmann in the high jump (5-8) and Cole Miller in the shot put (41-4).

BV also took fourth in the 4x800 and shuttle hurdle relays.

The 4x800 foursome of Heffernan, Gorden, Wood and Logan Miller ran 9:29.55, while the shuttle hurdle team of Wood, Ben Lantz, Jacob Berens and Logan Miller finished in 1:24.08.