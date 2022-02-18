Boyer Valley boys hold off Lo-Ma for district win

Boyer Valley and Logan-Magnolia both struggled on the offensive end Monday night.

But when all said and done, the BV boys came away with a 45-34 victory over the Panthers in a Class 1A, District 16 quarterfinal basketball game at Dunlap.

In beating Lo-Ma for the second time this season, Shane Reineke’s BV club improved to 17-5 overall in picking up its sixth victory in the team’s last eight games.

Both teams had it rough going offensively early on, as Lo-Ma led 2-0 three minutes in with the game tied at 2-2 midway through the first quarter.

Lo-Ma held a slim 7-6 lead after one quarter of play.

BV outscored Lo-Ma 13-8 in the second quarter to take a 19-15 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs led 23-19 midway through the third quarter when Lo-Ma went on a 5-0 run to take a 24-23 with just over a minute remaining.

A 7-1 run for BV ended the third with the Bulldogs up 30-25 going into the final eight minutes of play.

BV slowly pulled away in the fourth, upping its lead to 11 at 39-28 with four minutes left to play.

Lo-Ma got no closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

BV’s cause was helped by going 11-of-15 at the free throw line, including 9-of-11 in the second half alone.

Trevor Malone paced the BV boys with 10 points, including eight in the first half.

Brayden Hast added nine points, all in the second half.

Cael Beam chipped in with five points off the bench for the Bulldogs, hitting a big three-point basket and sinking both of his free throws after halftime.

Jaidan Ten Eyck, Drew Volkmann, Caden Neilsen and Connor Kenkel all scored four points for the winners.

Adam Puck also had three points with a second-half three-point basket. Carsan Wood added two points with a pair of free throws in the first half.

Lo-Ma also had one player reach double figures with Tru Melby hitting for eight points, including eight in the second half.

Baker Lally added nine points on three long-range bombs for the Panthers.

Nicio Adame had seven points as well for a Lo-Ma squad that lost a 50-44 decision to the BV boys back on January 10 at Dunlap.