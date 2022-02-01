Boyer Valley boys knock off CAM to stay in RVC hunt

The Boyer Valley basketball teams split with CAM in Rolling Valley Conference play on Frida night at Dunlap.

In game one, CAM outscored Larry Neilsen’s BV club 38-20 in the second half, as the Cougars picked up a 61-41 victory.

In the nightcap, Shane Reineke’s BV squad had seven players reach the scoring column, as the Bulldogs avenged an earlier loss to CAM with a 47-33 victory over the visiting Cougars.

Girls’ results

Friday’s 20-point loss snapped a two-game winning streak for BV, which fell to 6-6 in RVC play and 6-10 overall.

The BV girls led 14-7 after the first quarter, but were outscored 16-7 in the second, as CAM took a slim 23-21 lead into the halftime locker room.

CAM slowly pulled in the third and led 45-33 going into the final eight minutes of play.

Three girls reached double figures for BV, which had lost a 52-35 decision to CAM back on December 17 at Anita.

Talia Burkhart led BV with 12 points to go with eight rebounds. She scored eight of her 12 points before halftime.

Jessica O’Day posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards, while Leah Cooper added 10 points, eight boards and four steals for the Lady Bulldogs.

Kristen Neilsen added four points, three assists and two boards.

Mariah Falkena also had two points and two boards, while Lauren Malone finished with one point, four boards and three assists.

The BV girls were just 1-of-12 from three-point range in the defeat and turned the ball over 18 times.

Boys’ results

One night after beating up Griswold at home, the BV boys picked up their second straight triumph a night later with a 14-point victory over a very good CAM squad.

In fact, BV’s win avenged a 40-32 loss to CAM back on Dec. 17 at Anita and kept the Bulldogs in the chase for the top spot in the conference.

BV and CAM were tied 11-11 after one quarter, but the host Bulldogs outscored the Cougars 10-4 in the second for a 21-15 lead at halftime.

BV then scored 17 of the 24 points in the third quarter to open up a 38-22 lead going into the fourth.

CAM had a two-point advantage by an 11-9 margin over the final eight minutes.

Trevor Malone led the BV boys with 16 points, adding five boards, two steals, one assist and one shot block.

Jaidan Ten Eyck tallied 10 points, four boards, two steals, two shot blocks and one assist.

Connor Kenkel had seven points and four boards. Drew Volkmann netted six points with five boards and one shot block.

Brayden Hast had three points and two boards.

Caden Neilsen also had three points, while Carsan Wood wound up with two points, four steals, two boards and two assists in the win.