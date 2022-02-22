Boyer Valley boys net season low for points in district loss to CR-B

Coon Rapids-Bayard limited Boyer Valley to a season-low points total on Thursday night, as the Crusaders earned a 40-30 victory over the Bulldogs in a Class 1A, District 16 semifinal basketball game at Dunlap.

The 10-point setback ended BV’s 2021-22 winter season at 17-6 overall under head coach Shane Reineke.

With the win, the CR-B boys improved to 17-6 overall and will now take on fellow-Rolling Valley Conference foe and league champion West Harrison in the District 16 title game tonight (Tuesday) at Denison at 7 p.m.

Neither team got its offense going for the majority of the game.

CR-B led 10-3 after one quarter, as BV’s lone points came on a three-point basket by Jaidan Ten Eyck.

BV then outscored CR-B by a 10-7 margin in the second quarter to pull to within 17-13 at halftime.

The host Bulldogs managed only four points in the third quarter, while the Crusaders put up 12 points en route to a 29-17 advantage going into thefourth.

BV then outscored CR-B 13-11 over the final eight minutes, but the third-quarter deficit was just too much for the Bulldogs to overcome.

CR-B’s Gabe Obert led all scorers in the game with 19 points and was the lone Crusader player to reach double figures.

“Coon Rapids-Bayard was the more aggressive team. For some reason, they played with a lot more energy than we did,” commented BV’s Reineke.

“Offensively, I thought we got a lot of good looks, but we just couldn’t get anything to fall. Defensively, I thought we played well for the most part. Heck, we held them to 40 points, which usually wins a lot of games, but when you score only 30, it’s hard to win,” he added.

“We got into foul trouble early on and that played a role. You know, we had calls that didn’t go our way and our players let that get to them and we sort of lost our composure at times. We even had a reserve player get a technical foul, so we had to deal with a lot of emotions.”

“Obviously, we didn’t shoot that well. I think we were 4-of-20 from three-point range. We didn’t box out well and they (CR-B) outrebounded us and controlled the boards, so things just sort of snowballed in their favor,” noted Reineke, whose team split their two RVC games with CR-B this season before Thursday’s postseason matchup.

“We tried a lot of different things offensively to try and get going, but we just struggled all night to put the ball in the hole,” Reineke said.

Ten Eyck led BV with 18 of his team’s 30 points, including 10 in the second half alone, as he was 7-of-9 at the free throw line after halftime.

He completed a double-double with 11 rebounds to go with four steals.

Drew Volkmann added five points, all in the second half. He added four rebounds and two steals.

Adam Puck, Carsan Wood and Brayden Hast all netted two points, while Connor Kenkel finished with one point.

Puck also had two boards and one assist.

Wood had two boards and two steals. Hast had four shot blocks, while Kenkel pulled down three boards for the Bulldogs, which turned the ball over 15 times in the defeat.

Thursday’s game was the final contest for seven BV seniors in Ten Eyck, Wood, Puck, Kenkel, Trevor Malone, Caden Neilsen and Hast.