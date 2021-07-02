Boyer Valley boys no-hit in defeat by CAM

CAM pitcher Colby Rich no-hit Boyer Valley on Monday night, as the Cougars earned an 11-0 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory in five innings over the Bulldogs at Anita.

The loss was the second straight and fifth in six games for BV, which fell to 4-10 in RVC play and 5-12 overall.

Up 1-0 after one inning and 3-0 after two, CAM scored seven runs in the last of the third to make it 10-0. The Cougars then got one more in the fourth.

Hayden Soma tossed three innings for BV, allowing nine runs on three hits with two Ks and one walk.