Boyer Valley boys no-hit in defeat by CAM

CAM pitcher Colby Rich no-hit Boyer Valley on Monday night, as the Cougars earned an 11-0 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory in five innings over the Bulldogs at Anita.
The loss was the second straight and fifth in six games for BV, which fell to 4-10 in RVC play and 5-12 overall.
Up 1-0 after one inning and 3-0 after two, CAM scored seven runs in the last of the third to make it 10-0. The Cougars then got one more in the fourth.
Hayden Soma tossed three innings for BV, allowing nine runs on three hits with two Ks and one walk.
Mike Heffernan also threw two innings, yielding two runs on five hits with one K to his credit.