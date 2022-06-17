Boyer Valley boys outslug Whiting

The Boyer Valley boys pounded out 18 hits on Tuesday night, as the Bulldogs rolled to an 18-11 baseball victory at Whiting.

The win moved BV to 4-9 overall on the year.

BV actually trailed 9-2 after five innings before scoring nine runs in the top of the sixth to take an 11-9 lead. Whiting then got two in the bottom of the sixth to tie it at 11-11.

Aaron Mumm’s BV team then plated six runs in the top of the seventh.

Brayden Hast went 3-for-4 with a double and four runs for BV.

Robert Brasel went 2-for-4 with two triples, four RBIs and one run.

Ethan Hanigan also went 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs.

Bobby Gross was 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs. Carsan Wood was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs. Jaidan Ten Eyck also was 2-for-5 with a double and three runs.