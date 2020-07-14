Boyer Valley boys rally past IKM-Manning in district action

The Boyer Valley boys pushed five runs across on two outs in the top of the seventh inning on Saturday night, as the Bulldogs rallied for an 8-7 victory over IKM-Manning in Class 1A district baseball action at Audubon.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for BV and moved Kurt Brosamle’s squad to 5-4 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) District 15 semifinal game against Audubon at Audubon.
The loss wrapped up IKM-Manning’s season at 3-6 overall under veteran head coach Cory McCarville.
With the game tied 1-1, BV plated two runs in the top of the fourth to take a 3-1 lead, but IKM-Manning came right back with six runs in its half of the fourth to go up 7-3.
It stayed that way until BV runners crossed the plate five times after two outs in the seventh, as the Bulldogs took advantage of three IKM-Manning errors to score four unearned runs in the inning.
Wolves’ relief pitcher Conner Richards struck out the first two BV batters he faced in the seventh.
BV’s Hunter Soma then drilled a 300-foot home run over the fence in left field to make it 7-4.
BV eventually tied the game and Jesse Soma eventually scored on a wild pitch from third base to put the Bulldogs up 8-7.
Hunter Soma, who relieved BV starting pitcher Jesse Soma in the sixth, then retired IKM-Manning one-two-three in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
"In the seventh, I just told the kids that we had to get on anyway we could. It looked pretty bleek after the first two got out, but the kids battled all year long and they continued to fight," commented Brosamle.
"They (IKM-M) helped us out a little with some errors, but the guys put the ball in play and made them work on the defensive end. It just goes to show that if you can put the ball in play, good things can happen," he added.
Hunter Soma would get the pitching win. Jesse Soma started and tossed five and two-thirds, allowing seven runs on nine hits with one strikeout and two walks.
IKM-Manning actually outhit BV, 11-4, but six total errors by the Wolves prove too costly for McCarville’s club.
Jesse Soma led BV at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a triple, one run batted in and two runs.
Hunter Soma was 1-for-4 with his solo home runs in the seventh. Adam Puck also went 1-for-3 with two runs on the night.
For IKM-Manning, Max Nielsen went 3-for-4 with one run batted in. Hayden McLaughlin went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run.
Ben Lingle also was 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Will Jorgensen went 1-for-3 with one run.
Nolan Ramsey was 1-for-4. Brody Blom went 1-for-3 with one run and Luke Ramsey wound up 1-for-2 with one run for the Wolves.
Nielsen opened on the mound for IKM-Manning and threw three innings, allowing three runs on two hits with four Ks and one walk.
Richards threw four innings in relief, yielding five runs on two hits with five Ks and three walks.
Saturday’s game was the final contest for two IKM-Manning seniors in Lingle and Will Jorgensen.