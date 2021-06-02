Boyer Valley boys roll over Glidden-Ralston on diamond

After two tough and close losses to the start the 2021 baseball season, the Boyer Valley boys busted out the bats on Friday night en route to a 25-3 victory in four innings over Glidden-Ralston at Dunlap.

The win moved BV to 1-2 in Rolling Valley Conference play and overall.

G-R scored all three of its runs in the top of the first inning for an early lead, but the host Bulldogs responded with five runs in their half of the first to take the lead for good at 5-3.

BV then plated 15 runs in the bottom of the second for a 20-3 lead. The Bulldogs added five more in the last of the third.

Bobby Gross went 4-for-4 with two doubles, four runs batted in and three runs scored to lead BV’s attack.

Clay Roberts went 4-for-4 with one RBI and four runs. Hayden Soma was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, six RBIs and four runs.

Adam Puck also went 1-for-2 with three runs scored for the winners.