Boyer Valley boys run seventh at Lo-Ma Invite

The Boyer Valley boys garnered 149 points en route to placing seventh in the final team standings at the Logan-Magnolia Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Logan.
IKM-Manning won the team title with 76 points.
On the girls’ side, BV had four girls in competition on Tuesday.
Patrick Heffernan and Clay Roberts each medaled for the BV boys, placing fifth and 14th, respectively, in times of 16:52.20 and 18:02.10.
Tri-Center’s Brett McGee bettered the field of 114 runners to win in 15:52.07.
Evan Ten Eyck ran 33rd in 19:22.82. Nathaniel Green placed 46th in 20:04.72.
Green was followed by Jack Heistand (59th, 21:00.98), Medalid Yoc-Fuentes (84th, 23:26.27) and Ben Nichols (88th, 23:45.52).
Abby Mandel paced the BV girls, as she earned a medal with a 15th-place finish out of 98 runners in 20:56.82.
Kylie Petersen finished 24th in 22:03.06. Maci Miller ran 56th in 25:07.25. Claire Gross also took 93rd in 32:52.61.
Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer won the individual title in 18:41.11.
Sioux City Heelan earned the girls’ team championship with 32 points.