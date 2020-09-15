 Skip to main content
Boyer Valley claims three wins at West Monona Tournament
Boyer Valley went 3-2 in matches and 7-5 in games at the West Monona Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Onawa.

Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn/Remsen-Union won all five of their matches to take first place.

Logan-Magnolia was second with a 4-1 match record on the day.

Larry Neilsen’s BV club defeated Woodbine (21-9, 21-12), West Harrison (21-18, 21-18) and West Monona (21-17, 20-22, 15-13).

The Lady Bulldogs, though, lost to Logan-Magnolia (11-21, 12-21) and M-M-C/R-U (22-20), 11-21, 6-15).

The tournament results left BV at 6-5 overall in matches and 16-15 in games played on the season.

