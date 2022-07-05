Boyer Valley drops district decision to Newell-Fonda boys

The Boyer Valley boys lost a 14-4 decision in six innings to Newell-Fonda in a Class 1A, District 16 quarterfinal postseason baseball game on Saturday at Moville.

The loss closed out the 2022 season for BV at 7-16 overall under first-year head coach Aaron Mumm.

Newell-Fonda (14-15) will now take on Woodbury Central (18-5) in a District 16 semifinal game tonight (Tuesday) at Moville.

BV went up 2-0 with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, but N-F responded with two runs in its half of the first to tie it at 2-2.

The Mustangs then plated five runs in the last of the second to take the lead for good at 7-2.

BV got two runs back in the top of the third to make it 7-4, but that would be it for the Bulldogs, as N-F got three in the fourth, two in the fifth and two more in the sixth to win by the 10-run rule.

BV had six hits on the night.

Carsan Wood went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Jaidan Ten Eyck was 1-for-2 with one run for the Bulldogs. Robert Brasel went 1-for-1 with one run. Ethan Hanigan was 1-for-3 with a double, while Drew Volkmann wound up 1-for-2.

BV used four pitchers on the night with Jaidan Ten Eyck, Hanigan, Cal Beam and Ben Lantz all seeing time on the mound.

“We fought hard and played good baseball for about four innings and kept it close through those four,” commented Mumm.

“We just walked too many batters and they made us pay for those walks,” he added.

“This team dealt with a lot this year and overcame every obsticle that we faced. We ended the season with seven wins and it’s been a while since a BV team had that many wins, so it’s a step in the right direction.