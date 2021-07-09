Boyer Valley drops regular season finale to Rams

Boyer Valley ended its regular season on the baseball diamond Wednesday night with a 7-1 loss to Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U at Mapleton.

The defeat moved BV to 6-15 overall going into its Class 1A, District 15 quarterfinal game against Logan-Magnolia on Saturday night at Logan at 7 p.m.

MV/A-O/CO-U led 5-0 before BV scored its lone run in the top of the sixth inning. The host Rams then scored twice in the last of the sixth to end the scoring.

BV tallied five hits in the loss.

Adam Puck and Bobby Gross each went 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs. Jaidan Ten Eyck also was 1-for-4 and scored his team’s lone run.

Mike Heffernan threw three and one-third on the hill for BV, allowing four runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Jesse Soma tossed two innings, yielding two runs on three hits with five walks. Puck also threw one-third of an inning and gave up one hit.

Saturday’s district matchup at Logan will be the second meeting this season between the Bulldogs and Panthers.