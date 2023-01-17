Boyer Valley earns RVC split with West Harrison

The Boyer Valley basketball teams earned a split with West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference action on Friday night at Dunlap.

In game one, the BV girls drained 13 three-point baskets en route to a 63-56 victory on their home floor.

In game two, the Class 1A eighth-ranked West Harrison boys outscored BV 29-5 in the second quarter en route to a 77-30 triumph over Patrick Putnam’s BV squad.

Girls’ results

Friday’s seven-point victory for BV was its third consecutive win, as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 4-5 in RVC play and 4-8 overall.

Cody Freland’s BV club put 42 points on the scoreboard in the first half, as the Lady Bulldogs led 42-30 at the break.

It was 56-42 BV going into the fourth.

Lauren Malone led BV’s attack with 14 points to go with four assists and two steals.

Malone sank four, three-point shots on the night and scored nine of her 14 in the second half on three long-range bombs.

Mariah Falkena added 12 points and seven boards. She scored all 12 of her points in the first half with two threes to her credit.

Sylvia Sullivan recorded a double with 11 points and 12 boards to her credit. She scored 10 of her 11 points before halftime.

Zoey Yanek had six points (two, three-pointers) with four steals, two boards and two assists.

Ava Klinker hit two three-point shots for six points.

Maria Puck added five points, six assists, four boards and three steals, while Abby Mandel had five points and three boards.

Jessica O’Day finished with four points, 10 boards and two assists as well.

Boys’ results

Friday’s 47-point loss for BV dropped the Bulldogs to 1-7 in RVC action and 1-8 overall on the season.

Up 36-15 with three minutes in the second quarter, West Harrison then scored the final 16 points en route to taking a 37-point lead into the halftime locker room.

The Hawkeyes then outscored the Bulldogs 17-3 in the third quarter to open up a 69-18 lead going into the fourth.

Luke Cripps led the BV boys with 11 points and was the lone Bulldog player in double figures.

Evan Ten Eyck added five points. Cael Beam had four points. Drew Volkmann netted three points.

Robert Gross, Josh Gorden and Landon Chavez all had two points for the Bulldogs.