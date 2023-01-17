Boyer Valley earns season sweep of P-C

Boyer Valley knocked off Paton-Churdan for the second time in three days on Thursday night, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 76-53 Rolling Valley Conference basketball victory at Dunlap.

The win moved BV to 3-5 in RVC play and 3-8 overall on the season.

After leading 22-12 following the opening eight minutes, BV outscored P-C 25-13 in the second quarter en route to a 47-15 advantage at halftime.

In the second, BV led by only 10 at 27-17 with six minutes left, but then outscored the Rockets 20-8 the rest of the way.

BV went into the fourth quarter up 22 at 63-41.

Four BV girls reached double figures in the win.

Lauren Malone paced the BV girls with 20 points, all in the first half, while gathering six rebounds, five assists and three steals on the night.

Mariah Falkena added 16 points, eight boards, one assist and one steal.

Sylvia Sullivan recorded a double-double for BV with 15 points and 10 boards to go with two assists and two steals.

Jessica O’Day also 11 points (nine in second half) with nine boards, one assist and one steal.

Ava Klinker finished with eight points and three boards. Zoey Yanak wound up with three points, four boards, four steals and one assist.

Abby Mandel also had one point, three boards, two steals and one assist.