Boyer Valley edges Ar-We-Va girls in RVC softball

Boyer Valley scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday night, as the Lady Bulldogs earned a 3-2 victory over Ar-We-Va at Vail.
The win was the third in a row for BV, which moved to 4-3 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 5-5 overall.
The loss, on the other hand, dropped Ar-We-Va to 3-4 in league play and overall.
With single runs in the third and fourth innings, Ar-We-Va led 2-0 until BV plated runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth to force a 2-2 tie.
That set up the last of the seventh for BV.
With the bases loaded, pinchhitter Anna Seuntjens hit a dribbler just in front of home plate and Ar-We-Va pitcher Jadeyn Smith mishandled the ball, allowing Talia Burkhart to score from third with the winning run.
BV won despite being outhit by an 8-2 margin.
Danyelle Hikins went 1-for-2 and Makenzie Dumbaugh was 1-for-3.
Leah Cooper, Kylie Petersen and Burkhart all scored runs for the Lady Bulldogs.
For Ar-We-Va, Smith went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Hannah Kraus was 1-for-4. Kora Obrecht went 1-for-4 as well.
Maggie Ragaller finished 1-for-3. Jamie Hausman was 1-for-3 with one run. Sophie Jackson and Timberlen Koch both went 1-for-3.
Sara Schurke joined Hausman in scoring runs for the Rockets.
Smith suffered the pitching loss. She gave up the three runs on only two hits, struck out four and walked one.