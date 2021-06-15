Boyer Valley edges Ar-We-Va girls in RVC softball

Boyer Valley scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday night, as the Lady Bulldogs earned a 3-2 victory over Ar-We-Va at Vail.

The win was the third in a row for BV, which moved to 4-3 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 5-5 overall.

The loss, on the other hand, dropped Ar-We-Va to 3-4 in league play and overall.

With single runs in the third and fourth innings, Ar-We-Va led 2-0 until BV plated runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth to force a 2-2 tie.

That set up the last of the seventh for BV.

With the bases loaded, pinchhitter Anna Seuntjens hit a dribbler just in front of home plate and Ar-We-Va pitcher Jadeyn Smith mishandled the ball, allowing Talia Burkhart to score from third with the winning run.

BV won despite being outhit by an 8-2 margin.

Danyelle Hikins went 1-for-2 and Makenzie Dumbaugh was 1-for-3.