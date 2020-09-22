Boyer Valley ends CAM win streak at eight matches

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boyer Valley snapped CAM’s eight-match win streak on Thursday night with a 3-1 victory over the Cougars in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action at Dunlap.

After losing 25-23 in game one, BV took the match by winning three consecutive games 25-21, 25-15, 25-20, as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-1 in RVC play, 8-5 overall in matches and 22-18 in games.

Katelyn Neilsen went 24-of-24 in serving with six aces to lead BV’s attack.

Kristen Neilsen also was perfect by going 17-of-17 with two ace serves.

Leah Cooper was 9-of-10 with three aces as well, while Sydney Klein was 7-of-7 overall.

Cooper had a monster night at the net with 17 kills. Maclayn Houston complemented Cooper with 15 kills.

Katelyn Neilsen also had six kills, while Addie Wood and Talia Burkhart each had five kills.

Klein led her team with 16 assists. Lauren Malone also had 15 assists.